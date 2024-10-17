JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Update

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.36. 390,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,285. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,043,960.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at $176,290,490. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 206,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,097 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,141,000 after buying an additional 523,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,791,000 after acquiring an additional 561,897 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,722,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,904,000 after purchasing an additional 254,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JFrog by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,275 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FROG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FROG

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.