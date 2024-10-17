Jito Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33.72 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Jito token can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00003134 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Jito has a total market capitalization of $241.46 million and $33.72 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00251318 BTC.

About Jito

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 127,681,631.1 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.20142213 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 238 active market(s) with $41,141,770.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

