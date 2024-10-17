Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Kate Dehoff Sells 27,898 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 27,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $153,439.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,771.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Joby Aviation Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,143,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,476. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.97.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
