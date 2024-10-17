Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Kate Dehoff Sells 27,898 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 27,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $153,439.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,771.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,143,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,476. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 86.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JOBY

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.