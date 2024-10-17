Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 2.2% on Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 1,617,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,049,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Specifically, insider Kate Dehoff sold 27,898 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $153,439.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,771.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $154,662.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,119.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 616,579 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 270,794 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 26.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 115,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after buying an additional 2,889,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 84.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 92,508 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

