John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

