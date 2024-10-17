John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
