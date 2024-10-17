John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

WDGJF stock remained flat at $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

