John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
John Wood Group Stock Performance
WDGJF stock remained flat at $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $2.74.
John Wood Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Wood Group
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Progressive Leads the Way as Analysts Bet Big on Insurance Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.