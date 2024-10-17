Jon Blotner Sells 4,600 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $246,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,380.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Jon Blotner sold 6,055 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $321,338.85.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.42. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $76.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 91.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $91.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

