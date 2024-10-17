Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Down 10.0% in September

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 891,600 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 990,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JLL traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.20. 363,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,487. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $273.82.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after purchasing an additional 443,992 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $55,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,419,000 after buying an additional 181,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $32,639,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

