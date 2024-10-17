Joseph B. Hayek Acquires 2,500 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $100,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,463.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 1.8 %

WOR opened at $41.04 on Thursday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

WOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after buying an additional 242,833 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 35.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 58.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the first quarter worth $2,210,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 43.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 172,850 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

