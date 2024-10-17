JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $12.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KREF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,077. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 392.62 and a quick ratio of 392.62. The company has a market capitalization of $824.14 million, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $54,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.