JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.80% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $24,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 36,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

