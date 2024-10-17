JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.46 and last traded at $67.27, with a volume of 4810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.89.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $896.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPEF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 941,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,731,000 after buying an additional 186,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 57,702 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 78,971 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 197,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 360.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 138,982 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

