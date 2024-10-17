K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.53.

Shares of KNT remained flat at C$7.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 337,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

