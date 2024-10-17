Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys Shares of 118 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $2,051.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,846.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,544.28. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 107.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $2,103.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,787.08.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

