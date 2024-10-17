Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 221 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 27,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $106.13 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

