Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.3% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $92.70 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

