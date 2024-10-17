Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.6% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $137.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $137.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

