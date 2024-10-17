Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 498.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 138,987 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,588,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 174,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 101,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.22 million, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

