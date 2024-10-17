Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KEL. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.97.
Get Our Latest Report on Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Stock Performance
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of C$109.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.5224359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration
In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. In related news, Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$91,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Corporate insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kelt Exploration
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.