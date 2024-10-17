KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of KEY opened at $17.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 189.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

