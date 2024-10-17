Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.72 and last traded at C$5.74. 37,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 66,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GUD shares. Stifel Canada upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.82 million, a P/E ratio of -28.20, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.74.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of C$95.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.1101871 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$28,750.00. In other news, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$28,750.00. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total value of C$1,839,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,544. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

