Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 95,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 62,228 shares.The stock last traded at $8.69 and had previously closed at $7.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.85.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
