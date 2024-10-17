Komodo (KMD) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $33.74 million and approximately $888,411.14 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00035091 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,521,863 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.