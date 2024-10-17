Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,009 Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,691,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,235,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 150,988 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3,125.2% during the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 127,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 123,696 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 45.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,105 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 264,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 75,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $72.34 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $73.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.