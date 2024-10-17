Kowal Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $476.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $482.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.48. The stock has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.16.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

