Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $24.55 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 4.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $24,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $583.22 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $558.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.60.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

