Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,256,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 965,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $501.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $512.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.71. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.91 and a 52-week high of $629.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.00.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
