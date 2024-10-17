Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,256,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 965,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $501.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $512.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.71. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.91 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.