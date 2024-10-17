Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $35.60 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 6.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $35,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 155,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.