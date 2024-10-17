Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $716,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $881,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,560,000 after buying an additional 20,278 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after acquiring an additional 884,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Arista Networks by 18.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 943,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after acquiring an additional 148,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.68, for a total value of $323,264.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,889.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $406.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.47 and its 200-day moving average is $330.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

