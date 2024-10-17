K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.91 ($11.86) and traded as low as €10.50 ($11.41). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €10.51 ($11.42), with a volume of 755,708 shares.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.81.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

