Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.60 and last traded at $74.38. 5,396,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 11,036,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $92.90 to $77.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $880.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.