Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 20.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 66.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $7,937,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LW opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

