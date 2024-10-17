Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 24688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Lands’ End Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.77.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $317.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

