Leerink Partners Trims 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Target Price to $12.00

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Leerink Partners from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 253.98% from the stock’s previous close.
908 Devices Stock Down 4.0 %
MASS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.97. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 72.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. Equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.
