Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,891 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up 2.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

PFFD opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

