Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gerald E. Connolly

Representative Gerald E. Connolly (D-Virginia) recently sold shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). In a filing disclosed on October 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Leidos stock on October 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TIAA JOINT” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) on 10/10/2024.

LDOS traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $168.38. 198,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,739. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.30 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Leidos by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.92.

Gerald Edward Connolly (Democratic Party) (also known as Gerry) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia’s 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2009. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Connolly (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia’s 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Click here to see Connolly’s key votes in Congress. Since at least 2012, Connolly was assigned to the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. From 1995 through 2008, Connolly served as a member of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. Connolly was born in Boston, Massachusetts. He earned his bachelor’s from Maryknoll College in 1971 and his M.P.A. in 1971 from Harvard University. After receiving his master’s, he began working for the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. Prior to his election to the U.S. House, Connolly was a chair of the Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County, Va.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

