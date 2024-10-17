Leisure Capital Management Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,262.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.16.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE UNH opened at $571.30 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $527.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $584.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

