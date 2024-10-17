Liam Condon Purchases 27 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,505 ($19.65) per share, for a total transaction of £406.35 ($530.62).

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Liam Condon purchased 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,598 ($20.87) per share, for a total transaction of £335.58 ($438.21).

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded up GBX 11.21 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,513.21 ($19.76). 501,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. Johnson Matthey PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,917.07 ($25.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,589.66, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,565.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,669.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.34) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,993.33 ($26.03).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

