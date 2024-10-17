Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.29 and traded as high as $20.61. Liberty Global shares last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 1,018,387 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,460,000 after acquiring an additional 163,455 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 192,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

