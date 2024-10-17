Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.07 and last traded at $54.07, with a volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Liberty Live Group news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linonia Partnership LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 91.1% during the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,278,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,337 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after buying an additional 180,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 1,481.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 127,460 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 215,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

