Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.67, but opened at $27.09. Life Time Group shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 375,352 shares trading hands.

LTH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Life Time Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,880,696. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares in the company, valued at $123,804,786.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,006 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 3,657.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after buying an additional 1,224,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,658,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,728,000 after buying an additional 770,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after acquiring an additional 430,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

