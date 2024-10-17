LifeSteps Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,564 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Sempra by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Sempra by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Sempra by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 731,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,232. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

