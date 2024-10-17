LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $12.76. LifeVantage shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 91,453 shares trading hands.

LifeVantage Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.38 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 1.47%.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 62.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

