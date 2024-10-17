Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CFO Michael Kaseta Sells 3,892 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $43,240.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 311,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,054.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Kaseta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidia alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Michael Kaseta sold 1,079 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $10,250.50.

Liquidia Stock Performance

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $888.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.22. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 5.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 10.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LQDA

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.