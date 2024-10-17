loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 18,806 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 18,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,740.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,927,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,031,033.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 242,355 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $494,404.20.

On Friday, September 13th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 10,141 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $26,062.37.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $1,113,804.16.

On Monday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $69,836.76.

On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $584,938.76.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $163,629.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $438,518.78.

On Monday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,382.42.

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $734,243.28.

On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32.

loanDepot Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of LDI opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.43. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on LDI

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in loanDepot by 390.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 158,221 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP raised its holdings in loanDepot by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,883 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.