loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 18,806 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 18,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,740.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,927,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,031,033.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 242,355 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $494,404.20.
- On Friday, September 13th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 10,141 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $26,062.37.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $1,113,804.16.
- On Monday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $69,836.76.
- On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $584,938.76.
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $163,629.55.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $438,518.78.
- On Monday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,382.42.
- On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $734,243.28.
- On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32.
loanDepot Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of LDI opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.43. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of loanDepot
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in loanDepot by 390.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 158,221 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP raised its holdings in loanDepot by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,883 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than loanDepot
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Broadcom’s Targeted Upside Just Keeps Getting Better
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.