Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $705.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $565.00 to $705.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.92.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $611.60. The stock had a trading volume of 107,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,548. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $614.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,714,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,052 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.