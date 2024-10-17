Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $25.00. 2,465,446 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,455,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Luckin Coffee Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of -0.52.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

