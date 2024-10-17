Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$17.51 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.51.

LUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Ventum Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

LUN stock opened at C$14.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.64. The firm has a market cap of C$11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.18 and a twelve month high of C$17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

In other news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.55 per share, with a total value of C$815,854.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

