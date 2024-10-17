Lyle Braaten Sells 143,000 Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Stock

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) Director Lyle Braaten sold 143,000 shares of Lumina Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$82,940.00.

Lumina Gold stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.25. Lumina Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

