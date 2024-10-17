Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $175,398.37

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $175,398.37 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,855.00 or 0.99921003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013603 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00061771 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000321 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $180,441.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

